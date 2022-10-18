Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Cast: Who’s in the Season 19 Main Cast?

this fall, Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 extends the ABC series as the longest-running American medical drama on television. After 400 episodes, the series remains a top attraction and a hit with fans who have been there from the start or have joined a Netflix marathon.

Over the nearly two decades of the series, the cast has changed a lot. Stars like Patrick Dempsey, Katherine Heigl and Sandra Oh launched the series along with Ellen Pompeo, who has remained the show’s main star since the first episode.

Along with Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 will feature two additional cast members who have been on the show since season one: Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. Many of the cast members have been on the show for several seasons.

However, ahead of the 19th season premiere this fall, ABC has announced a handful of new faces fans will see around Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital. Find out who’s in the main cast, who’s recurring, and who’s new, with updates leading up to the premiere!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Cast

In yet another historic season, the Grey’s Anatomy The Season 19 cast once again brings back a fair amount of their familiar faces. ABC has solidified who’s in and who’s out, and the only Season 18 cast member confirmed not to return is Richard Flood as Dr. Cormac Hayes.

Here they are Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 cast:

Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Gray

Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr. like Dr. Richard Webber

Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt

Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd

Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson

Kelly McCreary as Dr. Maggie Pierce

Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman

Jake Borelli as Dr. Levi Schmitt

Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln

Anthony Hill as Dr. brother Winston

While these are the main cast members, Season 19 will also feature many of the usual suspects in recurring roles, including but not limited to:

Scott Speedman as Dr. Nick Marsh

Alex Landi as Dr. Nico Kim

Peter Gallagher as Dr. David Hamilton

ER Fightmaster as Dr. Kai Bartley

Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren

Kate Walsh as Addison Montgomery

When is Kate Walsh on Grey’s Anatomy Season 19?

In season 18, Kate Walsh reprized her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery, who appeared in the early days of Grey’s and six seasons of the spin-off private practice. On September 7, Variety reported that Walsh would recur in season 19, starting with the third episode of the season.

Walsh makes her Season 19 debut in the third episode of the season, which airs Thursday, October 20 and is titled “Let’s Talk About Sex.” So far, it’s unclear how many episodes of Season 19 Walsh will be featured in, but with a recurring role, we could see her for quite a handful.

Is Ellen Pompeo Leaving Grey’s Anatomy?

On August 3, Deadline reported that Ellen Pompeo’s role as Meredith Gray would be reduced by Grey’s Anatomy 19th season. Pompeo will only appear in eight episodes of the upcoming season, which is expected to run for 22 episodes. The star will still narrate each episode and serve as an executive producer.

The big change in Ellen Pompeo’s screen role is a first for the series. As long as she’s not leaving Grey’s, his reduced role comes shortly after Pompeo took on his first non-Grey’s Anatomy paper in more than a decade. She will lead Hulu Orphanthemed limited series and juggling both series. It is currently unknown whether season 19 will be the show’s last or Pompeo’s last.

When is Jesse Williams on Grey’s Anatomy Season 19?

On the 17th of October, Grey’s Anatomy fans have received amazing news! A former favorite character and cast member will be taking a long-awaited trip back to Gray Sloan Memorial. On October 17, Deadline reported that Jesse Williams will guest star in Season 19.

Williams will reprise his role as Dr. Jackson Avery in the fifth episode of season 19, which airs Thursday, November 3. The episode titled “When I Go to the Border” will also be directed by Williams. Perhaps Grey’s fans can potentially expect Williams to direct more episodes.

Since his departure in the season 17 finale, Jesse Williams has appeared in the Broadway play Take me, the movie from Paramount+ Secret Headquarters, and Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy In my house or in yours. Grey’s Return will be the fourth episode of the series he directed.

New Cast Members for Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy

In preparation for the season 19 premiere this fall, ABC has announced a handful of new series regulars joining the iconic series as new characters. They might be new to Grey’s Anatomy, but you’ve definitely seen their faces before:

Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffin

Niko Terho as Lucas Adams

Midori Francis as Mika Yasuda

Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin

Harry Shum Jr. like Daniel Kwan

Alexis Floyd had a recurring role on Freeform’s the bold type and had a groundbreaking role in the Netflix limited series inventing Ana. Niko Terho starred with colleague Grey’s cast member Jake Borelli in Freeform’s romantic comedy The Thing About Harry. Midori Francis appeared in titles such as Dash & Lily, college girls’ sex lives, and Life after the party’s death. Adelaide Kane was the lead in the CW historical drama Reign and appeared in the shows Teen Wolf, Once upon a time, in the dark, and These are U.S. Harry Shum Jr. is known for his roles in Happiness and Shadow Hunters.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 premieres Thursday, October 6 at 9/8c on ABC. Watch season 1-18 now on Netflix.