Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about divorce from Chris Martin: ‘I consider it a huge failure’

During an event for her company focused on wellness, actress Gwyneth Paltrow decided to talk about some subjects in her personal life. In the conversation last Sunday, the 16th, the hollywood star talked about her divorce from Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, with whom she had two children.

“I considered it a big failure”, confessed the blonde, when asked by the audience about the breakup with her ex.

Currently, the artist is married to Brad Falchuk, revealed that she blames herself for not having made her marriage to Martin “work”. “And it’s still difficult. I let the kids down (Apple and Mose Martin) and it will never be like I get to be with their dad again. But knowing how painful it was to get divorced for the first time, I am vigilant to maintain alignment and not let grudges after grudges [no meu casamento] “, who also emphasized her luck in meeting her current husband. “We met at a time when our values, wants and interests really aligned. We worked really, really hard to keep that up.”

Finally, Paltrow also highlighted how difficult the separation process was, from the experience of the children. She explained why she maintains a certain closeness with her ex, who was even her travel companion, along with the children to the Caribbean in 2017: “Being alive is just a series of lessons and we learn them through pain, unfortunately. . When Mose told me that the other day, I got a twinge, and I thought, ‘I’ve hurt kids and it’s my fault.’ This was very important feedback for me and I can do something about it! ‘I love daddy, let’s do things more together.’ I think it’s more about a child having their feelings acknowledged and feeling seen than doing everything right. I always say we are no longer a couple, but I want us to remain a family.” To this day Paltrow and Chris are seen together, including the musician’s current Dakota Johnson.

With information from Hugo Gloss