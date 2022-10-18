“He laughed and answered without thinking twice”; Sheik ‘takes a wave’ when compared to Flamengo’s holder

The mind of every flamenguist is still boiling when he thinks about the final of the Copa do Brasil, which will be played next Wednesday (19), against Corinthians, inside the Maracanã, being able to become champion with a simple victory. The team led by Dorival Júnior brought a 0 to 0 from São Paulo, trusting that they can win alongside their huge fans, which will be more than present.

Everything that involves both teams that are in this decision becomes a reason for controversy, even when it is not something direct: the Arena SBT program is known to create controversy among its commentators, one of which is Emerson Sheikwho made history in Brazilian football and won titles for major clubs such as Corinthians, Flamengo and Fluminense.

The former striker, however, makes clear his preference for Alvinegro, where he won important titles. Last Monday (16th), the veteran was compared live with Gabigol, where he had to answer who was the better of the two. Seeing his image next to that of the current number 9 of Rubro-Negro, Sheik laughed and replied without thinking twice:

“What a question, gee…fuck, me. Forget it!”, nailed the commentator, with a smile on his face. The video circulated a lot on social networks, dividing opinions a lot, but with many agreeing with the choice of everyone present in the program, who also agreed with the chosen one within this comparison made.

It is worth remembering that Sheik was the author of the two goals of the first Libertadores title won by Corinthians, in 2012 against Boca Junior and was also present in the conquest of the Club World Cup against Chelsea. Furthermore, won the Brasileirão by Corinthians, Flamengo and Fluminenseand was top scorer during his spells at clubs in Japan and Qatar, the country that gave rise to his nickname of Sheik, which is still used in football today.