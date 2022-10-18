“He said he was very proud”; Renata Fan ‘sends it real’ live over Palmeiras by Abel Ferreira at Choque-Rei

Presenter gave her honest opinion about the classic, which had several emotions during the 90 minutes, even with the 0 to 0

O palm trees knew the importance of beating São Paulo, precisely after a result considered unpleasant against Atlético-GO, seeing Internacional narrow the distance in the table. However, the team led by Abel Ferreira, even after 2 expulsions of the opponent, could not break the block and was only 0-0, adding 1 point at Allianz Parque.

In this Monday’s Open Game (17), Renata Fan analyzed the match: “He (Rogério Ceni) said he was very proud of the São Paulo team, and he has to be. Because the circumstances were totally favorable to Palmeiras, playing at home, with more than 40 thousand fans. Then there were two players sent off and then they held off until the 55th of the second half… I think São Paulo came out in profit“said.

In the same vein as the presenter, Denílson highlighted that the expectation was for Verdão to rout Tricolor, but the defensive line coached by Rogério Ceni was finemainly Felipe Alves, who in addition to some important saves during the game, still managed to make the penalty save by Gustavo Scarpa:

“Expectations for this game were a rout for Palmeiras, even considering São Paulo’s record inside Allianz Parque, it was always much higher. Felipe Alves being the best player, not only for the penalty save, but that kick in his corner from Scarpa, which he made a great save”said the commentator, identified with both clubs.

With this result, São Paulo reached 41 points, ten ahead of Cuiabá, first placed in the Z-4, with 31. Palmeiras already have 68, seeing the difference in relation to the team of Mano Menezes, which reached 12 points, drop to 8as the Gauchos won Botafogo, in Rio de Janeiro, reaching 60 in total.