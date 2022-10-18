“How about Rueda?”; Milton Neves surprises and exposes the ideal coach to take over Santos in 2023

After beating Red Bull Bragantino, away from home, last night (17), saints returns to the field for Série A of the Brazilian Championship next Saturday (22), at 20h. O Alvinegro Praiano faces Corinthians, at home, in a classic valid for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão.

In relation to the national league table, Peixe reached the mark of 43 points and is in 11th place in the tournament. It is worth remembering that since Lisca’s departure, the team has been led by Orlando Ribeiro, but names are being speculated to take over the team in 2023.

In his column at UOL, journalist, columnist and presenter Milton Neves, took the opportunity to suggest the ideal name to assume the technical command of Santos for the 2023 season. For him, the current coach Orlando Ribeiro should be hired.

“Fish is no longer at risk of relegation and, if they make a mistake, they still reach a G-6 in the Brasileirão. That’s why I think the alvinegra board should think very well about signing Ribeiro for the next season as well. And the reasons are very clear.”suggested Milton Neves.

“The market is bad, Orlando Ribeiro earns a salary compatible with what the club can spend, he is hardworking, knows how to manage young talents (he has always been a base coach) and makes up for the lack of a high quality brand. How about Rueda?”added the journalist.