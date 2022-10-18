How the ‘green card’ created by Germany to attract foreign workers works

Document should be officially launched later this year and aims to attract skilled labor to German companies

German government intends to bring skilled immigrants to the country



the government of Germany developed a change in immigration policy to attract labor from countries outside the European Union. In September, Hubertus Heil, the German Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, announced plans to create the “chancekarte‘, which would be an equivalent of ‘green card‘, document issued by the United States, consisting of a point system. The main difference is that the German document will allow foreigners to seek jobs in Germany and not need a ready-made offer to apply for a visa. With this, the process will streamline the immigration process of foreign workers. The new document should be released in 2022. To obtain the visa, it is necessary to fulfill three of these four requirements: have a university degree, know the German language or have lived in the country, three years of professional experience and be under 35 years old. In addition, applicants must prove that they can pay their expenses for the time they will be in the country before finding employment.

Considered the “Engine of Europe”, Germany is a country with strong immigration. Approximately 20% of the population was born abroad and another 25% have ancestors who went to the country. Facing a rapidly aging population, Germany is trying to avoid the loss of labor by attracting workers from other regions of the world. According to the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), 56% of German companies have their businesses at risk due to a shortage of skilled labor. Thomas Renner, spokesman for DIHK highlights that areas such as construction, transport and hospitality are among the most affected.