How to see the toll value on Google Maps

When organizing your trip, know that it is possible to see the toll Google Maps. In addition to informing you if your route has stops, the GPS application can also display the amount spent on the gates for that route.

Maps uses information from local authorities to determine an estimated toll price. The feature is only available in the Android and iOS app, with no expected arrival date for the browser version. In addition to checking the value, it is also possible to configure a route that avoids tolls. See the step by step!

How to see the toll value of your trip on Google Maps

Open Maps and enter the destination address; On the route configuration screen, Maps displays the estimated toll price, as well as information about carvery boards in specific cities; Tap the bottom bar to open the trip details. You can see the toll rate and route directions. To change more options, select “Change toll settings”; From the drop-down menu, choose to disable the function to show values ​​or configure routes that bypass tolls.





How to avoid tolls using Google Maps

By default, Maps informs you of the fastest route for your trip, but there is the possibility of changing to alternatives that do not charge a toll. When configuring your route, select the option “Change toll settings”. Then check the “Avoid tolls” option. That way, Maps will only show compatible routes.

In addition, on trips to the city of São Paulo, it is possible to discover the signs subject to the daily rotation and even trace routes that avoid these areas. You can change this option before your trip or in the app’s settings.

How to see the toll value in Waze

Google’s urban mobility app isn’t the only option for viewing toll prices. Waze, Maps’ main competitor, also provides this function. With the tool, it is also possible to calculate routes without charging fees and register an automatic ticket for gates.

