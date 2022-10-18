Humpback jumps out of the sea, hits fishing boat and terrifies father and son – News

A huge white shark has left fishermen in a panic after colliding with the boat they were on Assembly/R7

According to the ABC channel, Sean Vinar and his son James were sailing near the island of Tasmania, off the south coast of Australia. Playback/Video/ABC

With good weather and calm waters, the pair decided to explore the coast of Barrenjoey Island, known for the seal colony that is home to Playback/Video/ABC

As they approached the place, they were surprised by a loud bang: 'A powerful thud on the side of the boat', described Sean

'The water flew through the air'

In shock, the fishermen looked around… Playback/Video/ABC

… and caught the great white shark coming out of the water, after having swallowed an anchor that was in front of the vessel

Worried about more damage the animal could cause, Sean accelerated until he was safe again: 'We were in the wrong place at the wrong time,' said Sean. Speaking of white sharks, one was spotted by a drone as it approached unsuspecting beachgoers. Check it out below! Playback/Video/ABC

A drone operated by a teenager has spotted a 2.5m long white shark dangerously approaching distracted beachgoers off a beach in Forster, Australia. Assembly/R7

According to the British tabloid Daily Mail, Cameron Grace, 17, was visiting the region with her family when she noticed the marine predator on the screen of the equipment. Reproduction/Twitter/7 News Sydney

Horrified, he showed the footage to his aunt, Rachel Walter.

Immediately, she ran to the two boys to warn of the impending danger. Reproduction/Twitter/7 News Sydney

'I got into the water and waved them off. They were completely oblivious," he says. Reproduction/Twitter/7 News Sydney

However, Rob Townsend, an expert at Sealife Sydney Aquarium, explains that it is not uncommon to see sharks in shallow water. Reproduction/Twitter/7 News Sydney

And he says that the images show that these creatures can even get close to bathers, but usually show little interest. Reproduction/Twitter/7 News Sydney

'For every shark you see, there are 10 or 100 more that are watching you. You just don't realize why they're not killers', ponders Rob In South Africa, an atrocity: baby sharks were found without a head, tail and fins. Understand next! Reproduction/Twitter/7 News Sydney

Dozens of baby sharks without heads, tails and fins were found on Stranfontein Beach in Cape Town, South Africa.

Playback/Pexels

Playback/Twitter/Southern Staying

Dozens of baby sharks without heads, tails and fins were found on Stranfontein Beach in Cape Town, South Africa. Reproduction/CCBY/Suneko — 7/9/2006

Reproduction/CCBY/Harmon — 11/21/2007

The parts taken from the slaughtered animals are traded between African fishermen and Southeast Asian traders. Playback/Pexels

Usually, after being cut, the animals are returned to the water where they bleed to death. Playback/Twitter/Southern Staying