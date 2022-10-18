“I felt ugly.” Abigail Breslin reveals she suffered domestic violence

THEbigail Breslin revealed last Friday, October 14th, that he suffered domestic violence, practiced by his ex-girlfriend. The outburst was made on social media, where she told what she lived for two years.

“It all started perfectly, I was very much in love. Unfortunately, the abuser took advantage of my innocence and naivety and the relationship turned violent“, he began by reporting.

“I was often beaten, trapped inside rooms and forced to pretend everything was normal while dealing with serious injuries. Injuries that most people didn’t even see.”he added.

Abigail explained that the physical assaults were accompanied by verbal abuse and that all of this made her feel that she was not worthy of anyone’s love. “I felt ugly and hated,” she confessed.

The 26-year-old actress, who shone in films like ‘A Family on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’ (2006) and ‘For My Sister’ (2009), said that she is now engaged to someone else and that she is in a relationship “wonderful, healthy and fantastic”.

——-

Domestic violence is a public crime and reporting it is a collective responsibility. If you need help or are aware of a domestic violence situation, participate:

·On ​​the Queixa Eletrónica Portal, at gripeselectronicas.mai.gov.pt;

· By telephone, through the telephone number: 112;

·At the GNR Post closest to your area of ​​residence, having our contacts always at hand at https://www.gnr.pt/contactos.aspx;

·On ​​the MAI112 App application available and intended exclusively for deaf citizens, at http://www.112.pt/Paginas/Home.aspx;

·In the SMS Security application, aimed at deaf people at https://www.gnr.pt/MVC_GNR/Home/SmsSeguranca.

Read Also: João Pedro Pais talks about the filing of the domestic violence case