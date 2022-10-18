“I have slept late”; Orlando Ribeiro delivers Santos backstage and coach’s outburst reaches the crowd

O saints returns to the field on Monday night (17), at 8 pm, at home, against Red Bull Bragantino, for the 32nd round of Serie A. Fish has 40 points and is in 12th place. The team has been led by Orlando Ribeiro, who gave an interview to Uol.

“I thought in parts. I thought about tomorrow, with the first training session at CT. I thought about the next game, about what had to be done during the week, I didn’t think about the schedule, the troubled moment, the environment. step by step. If I thought about everything at the same time, the butterflies would come in my stomach, the emotional would stop and the legs would tremble”said the coach about taking over Peixe.

“I’ve been sleeping late. I don’t sleep much for watching games, watching training, analyzing our reports and the opponent’s. I haven’t managed to organize my day yet. Time is what we do, but I haven’t organized my 24 hours. Now I even give interviews. I’m slowly getting better”continued the technician.

“The biggest challenge is to keep calm, mainly to make the team understand that it has quality, that it needs courage to play. To make a good game in each game and the next one even better”told the coach of Alvinegro Praiano, to Uol.

Orlando Ribeiro commented on the opportunities he has been giving to some young athletes. “There’s a saying in football that whoever thinks he’s in, is out. And vice versa. I can use who’s on the third team in training. What can’t be is the athlete giving up on himself, then I give up on him. he give up, never”.