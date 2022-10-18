“I shouldn’t have gone”; Coach ‘let it slip’ live who regretted accepting Palmeiras’ proposal with Mattos

During an interview, the commander, who is currently employed, made a mistake clear after saying yes to taking over Verdão

There is no doubt that one of the greatest assets currently in the palm trees is Abel Ferreira, who after arriving to replace Vanderlei Luxemburgo, created an incredible legacy and has been piling up titles. The team can even become champion of the Brazilian Championship this season, even if some results have not gone as planned.

When talking about coaches, participating in SporTV’s “Bem, Amigos”, Bro Menezeswho is currently in charge of Internacional, vice-leader of the Brasileirão, scolded the board of Verdão when talking about the lack of “support” on the part of the club during his work, making it clear that he regretted accepting the invitation:

“I did not intend to work for the rest of the year (2019). In September, when I had no intention, the Palmeiras fires Felipão and Alexandre Mattos calls me for the 3rd time to work with him“, began Mano, who added: “The other two times, I had already said no (to Mattos). How can I say, for the 3rd time, to one of the main executive directors in the country, a ‘no’ without working? Sometimes you find yourself in a situation… beyond the importance of the club. You, even if you don’t want to, go. I went. And I shouldn’t have gone“continued.

Furthermore, when asked about the reason for his thinking, the locket explained: “Shouldn’t have gone because if you don’t have support — and then I didn’t have it with Mattos —, if the board hires a coach with the name I have and can’t provide support because organized fans A, B or C don’t want to… shouldn’t have gone“, highlighted the gaucho, who did not stop there:

“This was the first short job that ended shorter than all the others. After that, I wanted to pass and I spent some time without working“, concluded the coach. The spell at Palestra Itália, which took place in 2019, really lasted very little: in all, there were 20 games in charge, winning 11 victories.