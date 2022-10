little used by athletic in season, midfielder marlos became a topic once again after the Atletiba this Sunday (16), at Arena da Baixada. The 34-year-old was off the bench for the third game in a row after playing for 32 minutes in the duels against Cuiabá and Santos.

The coach Felipe was direct when answering on the subject in a press conference and stressed that he does not need to detail the situation to the fans. “It’s my choice. I don’t give any explanation to fans because he’s passionate about A, about B, and I want to see the Athletico team well”, said Scolari, who continued.

“I have 29, 27, 26 players… I can list 23. I have seven in midfield. And I have to put three and three reserves. So, there are times when we will do this or that. dead. Each one has their favorite player. I have Athletico as my preference”, he added.

In all, Marlos entered the field 14 times for the Hurricane in the season, with three goals and two assists. The athlete, however, stayed almost four months without playing, between May 26 and September 18 – by choice of the coach and also for physical reasons.

Hired in February, the midfielder arrived with great expectations in the Hurricane, in February. A declared fan of the club, he said he was “fulfilling a childhood dream” by taking the number 10 shirt and signing a contract until the end of the year.