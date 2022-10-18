Immediate or planned booking? Understand how they work

Nubank was created with the aim of ending financial bureaucracy and making it easier for people to control their own money. To help its clients gain financial autonomy, the institution created two investment funds, the Naked Reservationwhich has the Naked Immediate Reservation it’s the Naked Planned Reservation.

The two family funds booking of Nubank are funds considered low risk. They work for all types of investors, but their differences may make them more suitable for some people than others. Find out more information below.

O Naked Immediate Reservation is a fixed income investment fund. It has D+0 liquidity, that is, people who request the redemption of values ​​until 2 pm on a business day will have the value in their account by 6 pm on the same day. After 2 pm, the money will only come in the next day.

The ease of redemption makes the fund perfect for people who want to get into the investment world, as the reserve can be used for emergencies.

To invest in Nubank’s Immediate Reserve, simply BRL 1. The administration fee – payment for the maintenance of the service – is 0.3% of the amount invested, BRL 0.30 for each BRL 100 invested, for example.

As for yield, it is made up of National Treasury fixed-income securities. Therefore, the expectation of profitability of Nu Reserva Imediata is to go beyond the CDI. In September 2022, the fund yielded 110% of the CDI.

The fund is available on the NuInvest app and platform.

Naked Planned Reservation

already the Naked Planned Reservation is a private credit fixed income fund. Therefore, it has higher returns, reaching more than half of its composition in bonds issued by large institutions.

Thus, its liquidity is D+11 for values ​​from BRL 100. The user will receive the money after 11 working days after the redemption request.

The initial investment of Nu Reserva Planada is BRL 500. Despite being suitable for any type of investor, it is aimed at those who have more money.

The minimum fund management fee is 0.5% and the maximum is 0.7% per year on the amount invested, which is equivalent to R$0.50 and R$0.70 for every R$100 invested.

The rate of return of this fund is 20% above the 100% return on CDI. Nubank’s goal is to offer a performance much higher than 100% of the CDI.

So far, the fund is only available on application from Nubank to selected clients.

Image: Diego Thomazini/shutterstock.com