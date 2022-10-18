Important São Paulo player gets injured and misses the rest of the season

One of the captains of the São Paulo team should miss the last matches of the Brazilian

One of the most important players in São Paulo’s defensive system, and also one of the leaders of the squad, defender Miranda was injured during the classic against the Palmeiras team and should be out for about 20 days.

The defender injured his left knee, according to the website Goal. Behind the scenes of the São Paulo tricolor there is an expectation that the athlete will return to play only in 2023, even if the injury is not serious, he would need to get back to the rhythm of the game, thus making his return later this year unlikely.

São Paulo has serious problems at the back

In addition to the injured Miranda, São Paulo will not be able to count on the Ecuadorian defender Robert Arboleda, who has been injured for almost four months due to a serious injury and has no deadline to return to the pitch. Defender and captain Diego Costa also does not have a deadline to return to the pitch after having found tendinitis in his left knee.

The defense of the tricolor paulista may undergo several changes for the year 2023 and defender Miranda may no longer play for the club. The player has a contract until December 2022 but many sources have recently reported that the club’s board does not want the renewal.

Currently, São Paulo has five defenders in its main squad available to coach Rogério Ceni, they are: Léo Pelé, Farraresi, Luizão, Walce and Beraldo.