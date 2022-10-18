Instagram will let you know when a user takes a screenshot

Yes, this is not a test or prank. Now Instagram notifies you when you take a screenshot. This situation does not happen in all cases of screenshots on the famous social network, of course. Story, profile or direct conversation images do not show the user that you have registered, however there are specific situations where this happens.

Concern about users’ privacy and intimacy has increased in recent years. That’s why, in some situations, platforms like Instagram may notify the other person that you’ve taken a screenshot of the content they’ve shared with you. Does it make sense or not?

In what situations am I snitched on Instagram?

Currently the only way for someone to know you took a screenshot is when you do it in photos, messages or videos forwarded in DM, also known as direct.

You temporary files sent via DM, those whose messages disappear shortly after being viewed should not be logged. If you decide to take a screenshot, Instagram will report you. At the same time as the screenshot, it will notify the user in question that the image has been registered.

If you “print” a more compromising photo that someone sent you, they will know.

How can I see the print notification?

The notification arrives in different ways, depending on which way the person captured the screen. If it’s a text message, a photo or videos shared from your phone’s gallery, the notice appears in text format right below the message. If the capture happened at the time the content was sent in the conversation, the print notification is located next to the photo or video, with a round symbol.

In other cases, screenshots in stories, feed or comments on Instagram pages, the social network does not control this. This is because the purpose of the aforementioned notification is to preserve the privacy of users.