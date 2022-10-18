iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura 13 will arrive on 10/24

Apple today released the new 10th generation iPad Pro and iPad, as well as a new 4K Apple TV.

Along with the announcement of its new tablets, Apple also announced the official release date of the new versions of its operating systems, the iOS 16.1O iPadOS 16.1 it’s the macOS Ventura 13: they will all arrive on the day october 24exactly as it was ventilated by the journalist Mark Gurman, of the Bloomberg.

iOS 16 was released on September 12, but the new version of the system will bring some new features such as support for the Matter pattern, dynamic battery percentage icon, new copy/paste adjustment, among other things.

iPadOS 16.1 is obviously highly anticipated as so far iPad owners are running iOS 15 due to a delay in system development — very much related to the Stage Managera new feature that expands multitasking possibilities on the tablet.

macOS is traditionally released about a month after iOS/iPadOS, so users are already used to this type of calendar. Still, the update is important because it puts features in native apps on iPhones/iPads and Macs on an equal footing, such as new email management options, the Reminders app, among other things.

May the 24th come with these new updates!