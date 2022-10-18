iPhone 13 Pro with more than R$2,000.00 off Amazon

Needing to change iPhone? the version 13 Pro 128GB in Sierra Blue color is 24% off amazon: it dropped from R$9,499.00 to R$7,259.96. There are more than R$2,200.00 in savings!

BRL 7,260

When you come across the Iphone 13 Pro you already notice that it is a premium smartphone. Combining beauty and resistance, it has small edges, glass finish, aluminum sides and IP68 certification (water and dust resistance), which guarantees its use in depths of up to 6 meters for 30 minutes.

With 6.7 inches, the smartphone features the Super Retina XDR OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The screen also features HDR, True Tone, Haptic Touch and anti-fingerprint coating.

It is compatible with 5G technology and the device has an A15 Bionic Chip and a 5-core GPU. In addition, it has Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit LTE, VoLTE, NFC, Wi-Fi calling, Wi-Fi 6, Face ID and GPS.

In terms of cameras, Apple quality is present: there are three lenses on the back, a 12MP telephoto, an ultra-wide-angle 12MP and an ultra-wide-angle 12MP lens. They have 6x optical and 15x digital zoom. The front camera, in turn, is a 12 MP TrueDepth with night mode and video recording in 4K HDR Dolby Vision quality.

Apple promises an autonomy of up to 22 hours of video playback.

