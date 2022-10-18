Is Incognito Mode of Browsers a SCAM? Understand!

All modern browsers offer an incognito mode for private browsing. But if you go into incognito mode in Chrome, Safari, Firefox or any other browser, even with a hat and sunglasses to disguise yourself, this mode doesn’t cover your tracks as well as you might think.

Keep reading the text below to learn what incognito mode means, how you can still be tracked in incognito mode, and why it’s best to use a secure browser. Things are not as simple as we would like them to be.

What is Incognito Mode?

Incognito mode is a private window in your web browser: it allows you to browse the web without your history being saved to your device. Once your private browsing session in incognito mode ends, no cookies or other traces of your session will be stored in your browser.

Using incognito mode prevents data or browsing history associated with a particular browsing session from being stored on your device. This means that anyone else using your device won’t be able to see the websites you’ve visited or what you’ve searched for on Google.

To know: but if your online activity is not recorded on your device, the websites you visit, your ISP, search engines and other companies can still track your browsing behavior in incognito mode. Incognito means hiding your identity.

Online, incognito mode (also known as private browsing) consists of hiding your identity on the device you are using, although your IP address and browsing behavior remain visible to third parties.

Can you always trust?

In other words, incognito browsing allows you to hide your online activity from anyone else using your device, such as your family and friends. Incognito mode lets you browse the web as if you were a new visitor to every website you visit.

Firstly, when you use incognito mode, every website you visit will think you’ve never been to the site before. This means that no cookies are registered, no login information is stored and no forms have been pre-filled for you.

Second, incognito mode means you don’t get a personalized web experience based on your browsing habits. So the price of, say, airline tickets or other big-ticket items doesn’t go up as you search.

However, if you log into your personal accounts in incognito mode, your data will be saved during the session. They will be deleted once you leave the site, but they can help websites and advertisers collect identifying data while you are logged in.

First of all, there are other ways to protect your online activities so they don’t get logged to your device or to you. With a VPN that fully encrypts your internet connection, you can be confident that your bank details and passwords are safe.

In effect, the encrypted connection you get with a VPN, for example. Avast SecureLine VPN, however: it also hides your device’s identity before you connect to a network. In conclusion, which means companies, governments and other curious users will find it even harder to hack your device.

