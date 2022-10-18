“It’s a shame”; Galvão Bueno sends real about the postponed game of Corinthians and Neto gives the narrator ‘ankle’

Valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship, the duel against Goiás had the postponement approved by the STJD

At the last minute, Corinthians fans ended up being cut off from being present at the Haile Pinheiro Stadium (Serrinha) for the match, away from home, against Goiás. Readily, Alvinegro Paulista sought their rights and decided not to enter the fieldbeing then supported by the STJD, responsible for approving the postponement of the confrontation.

Valid for the 32nd round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, the clash between Goiás and São Paulo was already organized, with the wardrobes in the stadium to arrange everything and then receive the delegation. However, the city’s public security chose not to receive visitors with the justification of wanting to avoid any kind of confusion between rival fans.

The decision took everyone by surprise, especially President Duílio Monteiro Alves, one of the great advocates of the postponement. However, on the other hand, The decision of the Superior Court of Sports Justice is causing controversysince Timão ended up not playing on the weekend and, in the view of some critics, will arrive more fully in the big decision of the Copa do Brasil.

The narrator and presenter of well friends a weekly televised program on SportTV, Galvão Bueno put the spoon in the early match of Corinthians and was reversed by Neto, who gave the communicator ‘on the ankle’ about to say goodbye to Grupo Globo. Last Monday night (17), the opinion given live reached the former player and quickly the answer on the tip of his tongue reverberated.