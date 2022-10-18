“It’s selling yourself as impartial and articulating to cause chaos”; Corinthians fans ‘go crazy’ with Mauro Cezar’s pitaco

O Corinthians has his head turned 100% on the decision he will face against Flamengo, in the return game, scheduled for next Wednesday (19), at Maracanã, after 0-0 at Neo Química Arena. The team led by Vítor Pereira knows that it will have to impose itself away from home, if it wants to return to São Paulo with the title.

Last Saturday, the STJD (Supreme Court of Sports Justice) suspended Timão’s commitment in the round for the Brasileirão, after the Goiás Court of Justice decided that the duel against the Goiás team should be with a single crowd, claiming that it would be to avoid conflict. between fans. As a result, the Corinthians board appealed the decision, which led to the suspension of the duel.

Therefore, Duílio Monteiro Alves took a stand on the situation: “Without FIEL, Corinthians doesn’t play! A postponed game is regrettable, but it would be unacceptable to have a game in this scenario. Fiel has the right to be in ANY stadium that Corinthians plays! We thank the STJD for the suspension of the match in Goiás until everything is resolved . Go Corinthians!”commented Duilio on his official Twitter.

On the subject, in Possession of Ball #272, Mauro Cezar Pereira questions whether the president will also fight for the games against rivals from São Paulo to stop having a single crowd: “Flamengo won an important game, 51,000 fans in the stadium to see a reserve team in a situation like this, several boys entering during the game because the holders were not even on the bench this time, they were 100% preserved. Because of this, I don’t even see that it will make much difference between Flamengo and Corinthians from the point of view to have been spared. Now, which generated complaints from Flamengo’s people, it generated“started, completing:

“Let’s also see if Corinthians will continue this fight against the single crowd in games in São Paulo. There will be no shortage of opportunity for the president of Corinthians to fight the single crowd, let’s see if he will do that. I’m sure the coherent man that he is, he’ll do it, he’ll fight the single crowd and he’ll be applauded if he succeeds in this fight against this aberration that is the single crowd, you can’t fight every now and then, sometimes you fight, another time you don’t fight, then it’s going to get uglybut I’m sure he will fight the single crowd starting next year”added Mauro, generating the ire of many Corinthians fans on the web.