It’s the Sign’s Fault: in a podcast, Vítor diCastro will address more than astrology

Vítor diCastro became known on the internet for talking about astrology in a very funny way. Over time, the actor ventured into more “serious” topics, such as issues related to the LGBTQIA+ community, but always in a good mood. Now it’s time for the influencer to venture into the podosphere world with “It’s the sign’s fault“. But whoever thinks that Vítor diCastro intends to talk only about signs.

O “Astral debauchery“, channel of YouTube responsible for doing Vitor go viral on social media, appeared in 2017 and since then it has been a success. With more than 1.5 million of subscribers, has become a space where people learn about astrology and have a good laugh. With the engagement, the youtuber started using his Instagram to address other topics of interest, such as politics, mental health and social issues.

Because of this desire to talk about different topics, Vítor diCastro believes that the “It’s the sign’s fault” could not have come at a better time. “I think it has everything to do with me because I am a person who talks a lot.“, joked the presenter, stating that the production is a mixture of podcast with videocast and TV show. “It was a way of feeling contemplated“, he added.

What can we expect from “É Culpa do Signo”?

in the company of Rafa Brunelli, Vítor diCastro still intends to talk about astrology, but in a different way. “What are the subjects that can arise from astrology? Okay, I’ve already summarized that Taureans, in relationships, are like that and in life that way, at work it’s another way… Ok! What if now we brought a Taurus to talk about other topics?“, explained the content producer.

“Our big discussion was: can’t each sign bring a subject? If I bring a person of a certain sign, will I not be able to address other topics? From that sign, from that perspective, which is a Taurus perspective or an Aryan perspective“, he added.

“Common scorpiowe can talk about revenge, policy? Common librarian we can talk about life decisions that are difficult. our idea is get out of this box a little, that many people put the podcast as an interview-only space. I don’t want to bring the guest to answer things he has already answered, I want to bring him to know his opinion on a particular subject,” he said. Vítor diCastro.

Is it easy to change the subject on the internet?

As already said, Vítor diCastro works ahead ofAstral debauchery” five years ago and always felt like talking about more topics. “This question always came up: ‘what else, where else can we go?’. There came a time when we were kind of limited. I’ve talked so much about it, where else is this topic going? When we thought of creating this format [podcast]also came from this desire to talk a little more“, said.

And for the actor, there is no fear in bringing something new to his audience. “I can’t get too caught up in what people expect of me. So, if everyone expects me to be the ‘faggot’ of astrology, let me be the sign boy… Then, too. I am other things too. I have to show other things to the public“, said.

Even though the public can be a little resistant, Vitor diCasro states that his interest in various topics is, yes, sign’s fault. “Astrology explains that I have Mercury in Gemini. So, the subject you play I will be able to debate, some more, some less. If I start walking towards one subject, I’m cheating on myself“, he finished.

You can already see that there will be no lack of subject in the “It’s the sign’s fault“, huh? So, in order not to miss any details of the premiere, just stay tuned to the “Astral debauchery“, this Wednesday (14), from 8 pm.

