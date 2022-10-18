Home » News » James Gunn’s Future in the DC Extended Universe Revealed

James Gunn, writer and director of The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, is working on one or more DC-related projects.

The director James Gunn is working on one or more secret DC projects for the Warner Bros. Discovery . According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn, the mind behind The Suicide Squad and Peacemakeris looking to add a new DC project to his bio.

he and the producer Peter Safran are currently in negotiations with the Warner Bros. Discovery for a new movie (possibly more than one) that Gunn will direct. Debuting in January 2022, Peacemaker continued from where The Suicide Squad stopped.

The eight-episode series saw John Cena reprise his role as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker and join the ARGUS black ops squad for a mission known as Project Butterfly. THE HBO Max has already ordered a second season of the series, with Gunn returning to write and direct.

In August, Gunn was asked about the show’s status in the DCEU, to which he confirmed that “Peacemaker still is and will continue to be DCEU”. While details about Gunn’s projects are unknown, rumor has it that one of them will focus on ARGUS or Amanda Waller, from Viola Davis.

Previously, Gunn responded to these rumors, saying: “There are a lot of stories out there about what is happening and some of them are accurate, some are not.”. Also according to the insider LookUponTheStarone of these projects will focus on the Checkmate group.

In the comics, the group is a government intelligence agency created by Amanda Waller as an independent offshoot of Task Force X. Checkmate was created by Paul Kupperberg and Steve Erwinappearing for the first time in Action Comics #598 in 1988.

In the pages of DC Comics, the organization’s name alludes to the winning move in chess, and its hierarchy is based on the pieces of the famous board game: a King, a Queen and several Bishops, Rooks, Knights and Pawns. What are your thoughts on this? Don’t forget to comment!