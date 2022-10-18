Jesse Williams returns as Jackson Avery

Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery in “Grey’s Anatomy”. Photo: Disclosure / ABC

News summary:

Jesse Williams will return to “Grey’s Anatomy” as Jackson Avery

The series will feature a special appearance by the actor in an episode on the 4th

He will still direct the same chapter in which he will make an appearance.

“Grey’s Anatomy” will have a cameo in an episode of the 19th season of the North American production. According to Deadline, Jesse Williams will return to the series in the role of doctor Jackson Avery.

Titled “When I Get to the Border”, the chapter will still feature the direction of the actor, scheduled to be shown on the 4th of November.

It is worth remembering that Williams left the successful medical plot in 2021 after 12 seasons as part of the regular cast. He even guest-starred on episodes of seasons 17 and 18 and directed three episodes before what’s to come.

On the air for 17 years, “Grey’s Anatomy” was renewed for a 19th season in January of this year after the renewal of the contract of the protagonist Ellen Pompeo with ABC.

Actor Jesse Williams even celebrated his return to the series in an Instagram post. He shared the news to confirm that Avery is returning to quench fans of the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital heir.