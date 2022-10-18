Jim Parsons and other actors who suffer from anxiety attacks

The actor Jim Parsonswho played the famous character Sheldon Cooper in comedy The Big Bang Theory, revealed that he suffers from anxiety and had a hard time recording the first episodes of the series, as the picture was getting more and more complicated.

The actor struggled to memorize the lines

In the book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Seriesby writer Jessica Radloff, Jim Parsons explained that the opening moments and preparation to record Sheldon’s lines in the first few episodes were a trigger to worsen his anxiety.

He only realized this when his husband (who was still a boyfriend at the time) tried to plan a surprise vacation for them alongside his co-stars on the show.

Parsons couldn’t imagine going on vacation and not practicing the character’s lines.

“I immediately yelled, ‘You’ve lost your fucking mind! I have to stay here and practice. I have to be ready whenever I feel the moment comes so I can go over those lines again,’” he recalled.

“In the end, I took all the material with me to Montecito, and it was the first time I didn’t spend as many hours as I normally forced myself to be comfortable with the material. And it went well,” Parsons said.

But he’s not the only artist to suffer from this problem.

The actress Myim Bialikwho acted alongside Parsons in The Big Bang Theoryin the role of Amy Farrah Fowler, also spoke about her own struggles with mental health, particularly around auditions for the series.

In the year 2020, the actress participated in a webinar called The Reality of Non-Reality TVand commented on the process of controlling one’s own hearing anxiety.

“The feeling that I look forward to is going out and believing that you did your best and delivered your best version of this script,” she said.

the screenwriter Ryan Murphy he has also talked about the struggles he faces because of anxiety.

“I have anxiety, I have always had anxiety. Both in the lighthearted, ‘I’m looking forward to it’ kind of thing, and in the depths of the darker end of the spectrum, which is not fun,” he commented.

Presenter Stephen Colbert also revealed that he had suffered from panic attacks since he was 20 years old. Actress Kristen Stewart also revealed about her anxiety issues too since she was younger.

It is worth remembering that the disorder can be treated with psychological therapy and appropriate drug intervention with medical guidance.

