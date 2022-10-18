Journalist detonates Caetano’s work at Galo: ‘Terrible, it must be charged’

photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico Rodrigo Caetano during an interview in Cidade do Galo Representative of the Atlantic Alterosa Sport This Monday (17), Fael Lima criticized the work of Galo’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano, this season. For the journalist, the manager not only omitted to explain the current phase of the alvinegro team in press conferences, but also did not hire coaches and players well throughout the year.

“I don’t understand why Rodrigo Caetano is not charged in Minas Gerais. There is a lot of talk about the football team, a lot about managers, but we don’t hear about Caetano. had the timing of the old coach (Turco Mohamed) to change, who brought Cuca in whatever conditions, who had a bad squad planning, which was bad in the transfer window”, criticized Fael Lima.

“This guy has to be charged. In football, he didn’t work this year. Or rather, he worked, but in a very bad way. (…) Caetano thinks that what took the focus away from the Atltico was the knockout, where we took Brasiliense and two games against Flamengo. In addition to a Libertadores in which we played nothing.

In football, Rodrigo Caetano was responsible for hiring coach Antonio “Turco’ Mohamed, in January. Later, in July, the commander was fired. In his place, the manager arranged for the return of Cuca, Brazilian champion coach for Atltico in 2021.

As for players, Caetano made eight signings this season. Defenders Jemerson, Jnior Alonso and Diego Godn arrived; the steering wheel Otvio; the midfielder Pedrinho; and strikers Cristian Pavn, Fbio Gomes and Ademir. Two of them, Godn and Fbio Gomes, no longer work for the club.

Another ten athletes left Galo, by loan or sale. They were defenders Vitor Mendes; midfielders Dylan Borrero, Guilherme Castilho, Echapor, Tch Tch, Nathan and Hyoran; and forwards Diego Costa, Jefferson Savarino and Svio.