judge’s decision on trial for fraud, backlash goes viral and more; PSG star news

Credit: Reproduction

Neymar’s Monday was in court. The Brazilian was present in Spain for the trial that asks for his arrest for fraud and corruption. So you don’t miss a thing, Torcedores.com brings you the main news from the PSG star today.

Judge makes decision in trial that asks for Neymar’s arrest

The Spanish court began this Monday the trial of Neymar and Barcelona in a lawsuit brought by the DIS. The prosecution asks for the arrest of the PSG star for fraud and corruption involving his transfer, which took place in 2013.

Neymar attended the session, but was dismissed by the judge after a request from the athlete’s defense. The case will be heard on the 31st of October.

“I really like football, I know that Neymar Júnior was on the field yesterday for PSG against Olympique de Marseille. I know he was doing his job and scoring a goal. Therefore, he is discharged and his lawyers will know when he has to return,” said Magistrate José Manuel Del Amo.

When dismissed by judge José Manuel Del Amo, Neymar laughed alongside his parents and the reaction went viral. The ace’s fans joked that he dribbled to justice.

“I like soccer very much. I know Neymar was playing yesterday, working and scoring. Therefore, he is dismissed. His lawyers will know when he returns.” The judge of Spain dismissing Neymar and him laughing lol pic.twitter.com/mBmVz3ruRa — njdeprê – marlon (@neymarjrdepre) October 17, 2022

Dribbled to the referee! — chefzinXzy🇬🇷 (@rafaelxzy081) October 17, 2022

Statistics leader in Europe

After scoring the winning goal for Paris Saint-Germain over Olympique de Marseille, Neymar shot into the lead and is the Brazilian with the most goals in Europe this year.

1- Neymar (PSG) – 22 goals in 30 games

2) Evanilson (Porto) – 18 goals in 41 games

3) Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 17 goals in 40 games

4) Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City and Arsenal) – 13 goals in 32 games

4) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – 13 goals in 33 games

6) Danilo (Ajax and Feyenoord) – 12 goals in 21 games

6) Rodrygo (Real Madrid) – 12 goals in 40 games 10

8) Richarlison (Everton and Tottenham)- 10 goals in 31 games