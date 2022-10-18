Julia Roberts shines at movie premiere with barbiecore look; see details | fashion & beauty

A true diva! Julia Roberts shone at the premiere of his new film, the romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise”, held in Los Angeles, United States.

For the look of the event, the actress adhered to the barbiecore trend – on a high in the fashion world -, combining a long dress with a V-neckline and French sleeves, by Greta Constantine, with a diamond earring by Chopard.

At the premiere, held on Monday night, 10/17, George Clooney – who stars in the film with Julia – wore a silver suit and was accompanied by his wife, Amal Clooney.

“Ticket to Paradise” follows the story of an ex-couple, played by Julia and George, who do not get along at all, but must join forces to prevent their daughter from impulsively marrying in Bali, Indonesia.

