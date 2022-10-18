Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Good Kid, Maad City’ Album Celebrates 10 Years on the Billboard 200

Another great mark in Kendrick Lamar’s career.

The second studio album by Kendrick Lamar, good kid, mAAd city, has officially been on the Billboard 200 chart for a decade. The critically acclaimed album was released in October 2012 and has remained on the world’s top album chart for the next 10 years since.

Good kid, mAAd city began its career debuting at number two on the Billboard 200 with 242,000 units sold in its first week. In the most recent ranking update, good kid was ranked #43. The album features guest appearances by Drake, Dr. Dre, Jay-Z, Jay Rock, Anna Wise and MC Eihtas well as the production of Dre, Just Blaze, Pharrell Williams, Hit-Boy and much more.

In addition to its dominance on Billboard, Good Kid was also recently recognized by Rolling Stone as the publication’s pick for the greatest concept album of all time, surpassing Green Day’s American Idiot for the number one spot on the recent list.

Good Kid helped push Lamar into the mainstream, setting him up to be recognized as one of the greatest rappers of all time. Just three years later, he would release To Pimp a Butterfly, which won him the Grammy for Best Rap Album.

In the years since Good Kid, Lamar has released several albums in addition to To Pimp a Butterfly, including 2016’s Untitled Unmastered, 2017’s Damn and Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers from 2022.