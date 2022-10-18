Kevin Spacey Says His Father Was ‘Neo-Nazi’ And ‘White Supremacist’ On Trial

In testimony on sexual harassment allegations, Kevin Spacey said his father ‘hated homosexuals’

During testimony in Manhattan court last Monday (17), for the harassment case being accused, Kevin Spacey claimed that his father was a “neo-Nazi” and white supremacist. The charges were made by Anthony Rapp in 2017.

In interrogation, spacey claims that he kept his sexuality a secret because his father didn’t like homosexuals or his professional choice as an actor. Referring to the accusations of rap,spacey said he was “surprised, scared and confused”, and although he had “no idea where this could have happened”, he made a public apology on the recommendation of his aides, which he regrets today.

Kevin Spacey in court in 2019 (Photo: Nicole Harnishfeger-Pool/Getty Images)

+++READ MORE: Kevin Spacey loses role in Gateway to the West after sexual abuse allegations in London

The 2017 post made the actor publicly admit his sexual orientation.

“They accused me of trying to change the subject, of trying to divert attention or that I was confusing an accusation with being gay, which was never my intention,” he said tearfully, adding that “I would never have done anything to hurt the woman.” gay community.”

Anthony Rapp sued the actor in November 2020 and is seeking $40 million in damages for assault and intentional cause of emotional distress. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan dismissed the complaint of emotional distress from rapbut allowed the assault allegation to continue.

The claim will be evaluated by a jury after spacey present their part and both sides present closing arguments.

accusations

In 2017, spacey saw his career go downhill from sexual assault charges in the United States, which were later dropped. At the time, the actor starred in the series House of Cards (2013) and was cut from the cast.

In May of this year, he was accused again in London of sexual assault against three men. According to variety, some of the allegations are believed to be from when the actor worked as an artistic director at the Old Vic Theater from 2004 to 2015.

+++ READ MORE: Blonde: Ana de Armas is ‘attractive’ and ‘convincing’ as Marilyn Monroe, reveals Adrien Brody

Kevin Spacey was also cut from the movie 1242: Gateway to the West after new allegations of sexual abuse in England. As disclosed by Varietythe film’s producer Bill Chamberlain replaced the actor after he received four counts of sexual assault and one of “causing a crime.”

+++READ MORE: Rage Against the Machine: Fans are shocked to discover that the band talks about politics

He will be tried in the UK on 6 June 2023, with an expected duration of three to four weeks.