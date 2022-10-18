Klopp confirms that Liverpool’s Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup due to calf injury: ‘Sad for all of us’

Portuguese Diogo Jota, Liverpool forward, will miss the World Cup after suffering a calf injury

Jürgen Klopp confirmed this Tuesday (18) what fans of Liverpool and Portugal feared: Diogo Jota will lose the Qatar World Cup on account of a calf injury.

The striker was injured in the final stretch of the game against Manchester City, for the Premier League, which was won 1-0 for the Reds at Anfield.

“It’s not good news about Diogo … he’s going to miss the World Cup,” Klopp told a news conference on Tuesday.

“Very serious injury to the calf muscle, recovery starts now. That’s it, the first clear diagnosis. Really sad news for the boy, Portugal and all of us”.

“The first diagnosis was clear and it is very sad news for us. we have to look [para o bem-estar dos jogadores]we always do and if we can consider things in terms of the lineup, we will,” Klopp said, adding that the player will not need to undergo surgery.

Diogo Jota played for the Portugal national team 29 times and scored ten goals.