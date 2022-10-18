Larissa Manoela gives spoiler about new projects as an actress

After the success as the protagonist of “Beyond the Illusion“, six o’clock soap opera TV Globo, Larissa Manoela is enjoying his vacation and taking the time to rest. The actress, who is traveling around Europe, stated that she is already preparing to return to work. However, she made sure to keep upcoming projects a secret for now.

In an interview with Gshow, the actress commented on her vacation and said that she should go back to work as soon as she arrives in Brazil. “By God’s will there’s more work coming, yea. I now, here, recharged energies. I’ve been resting, reconnecting and energizing for almost a month.”said.

“I Think this time we have to empty the glass that was already overflowing with joy and gratitude is very precious to be able to start a new job”, he explained.

The actress also took the moment to show gratitude for her debut as an actress on Globo. “2022 is ending and it was so special with ‘Beyond Illusion’. ANDu think this next year will bring many wonderful things“scored.

Soon after, Larissa Manoela confirmed that it is already preparing for a new character. This time, the actress will act for the big screen. “Coming back, I already have some appointments. What I can say is that I’m going to make a long, I have a movie to make. Before, who knows, a soap opera”he added.

“Who knows, then, we might have a new soap opera? I’m waiting and looking forward to sharing any other steps I take in my career. Always getting a lot of love and giving it back,” she commented.

She also said that in recent years, the pandemic has changed her way of seeing her work and her personal life. “The pandemic taught us and, above all, brought me this look of living one day after another, valuing the here and now, relationships, eye to eye, empathy, love and respect. And that’s what I end up bringing to my day with the people who are part of my family, my work and my fans.“closed.

