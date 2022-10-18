Leak creates 50-meter crater in Nord Stream gas pipeline in Baltic Sea; watch video

Subsea structure takes natural gas from Russia to Germany; The occurrence increases the geopolitical conflict between Putin and the West

Two explosions are recorded in the Baltic Sea because of the gas leak



The leaks recorded at the end of September in the pipeline Nord Stream 1, which takes natural gas from Russia to Germany, they created a 50-meter crater, shows a video published by the Swedish press. The underwater structure, which crosses the Baltic Sea, was the target of explosions on 26 September. Acts that increased the geopolitical conflict between Russia and the West that are blamed for the leak. In the publication posted on the official Twitter account of the Expressen newspaper, responsible for the images in partnership with the Norwegian robotics company Blueye Robotics, they explain that: “80 meters below the surface of the Baltic Sea, the Expressen films the ruptured gas pipelines in the Nord Stream 1. Our underwater camera documents long rips in the seafloor before hitting the concrete-reinforced steel pipe,” the publication writes. These are the first images of the damaged Nord Stream 1 to be released. It is not yet known what caused the leak in the submarine structure, Russia and the West accuse each other, however, the case is being investigated by the Swedish Security Service, which has already reported that it suspects serious sabotage.

