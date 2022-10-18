learn how to earn money with the Google Opinion Rewards app

Nowadays, who wouldn’t want to make money online? Even more without having to make effort or investment? This is the premise of micro task apps and income generating platforms. One of the most popular apps in the area is Google Opinion Rewards. Created by Google, the paid survey platform offers real money for filling out simple questionnaires. But after all: how much is it possible to earn on the platform? And how to withdraw app credits?

If you want to make money online in 2022, first of all, be careful. After all, many micro-task apps fail to deliver on their payment promises. Even worse: they hide virtual scams and pyramid schemes. So, how to find apps that really pay? An essential tip is to always be suspicious of the information that is disclosed in YouTube videos and social networks – especially when they involve registration and referral links. With that in mind, here’s how to earn money on Google Opinion Rewards.

Discover Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards, as the name implies, is Google’s paid survey platform. The app is considered one of the most popular (and trusted) extra income platforms on the internet. Currently, the app is available both on the Play Store (for phones with the Android operating system) and on the App Store (for Apple devices with iOS).

On the Play Store alone, Google Opinion Rewards has already been downloaded by around 50 million people. The app was launched in 2020, and since then, it has made sizable payouts available to users all over the world. But attention: as the application works with real money, the registration must be carried out by over 18 years old.

How to earn money on Google Opinion Rewards?

To earn money on Google Opinion Rewards, there is no secret: users must answer the platform’s surveys. With each questionnaire answered, subscribers receive a predetermined amount of money, which eventually can be used for virtual purchases. It is worth remembering that surveys expire in 24 hours, so it is important to answer them as soon as they are available in the app.

Google Opinion Rewards surveys primarily involve consumption habits or specific products. Users must answer the questionnaires with care and sincerity, as the answers are used to develop new products and calculate the level of interest of a certain audience. Typically, each questionnaire has 2 or 3 questions, and can be completed in less than 1 minute.

How much can you earn on Google Opinion Rewards?

The amount of Google Opinion Rewards payouts varies depending on the performance of each user. The more surveys available, the greater the payouts. Most of the time, Brazilian users earn from 1 cent to R$1 for each completed questionnaire. For Brazil, there is no minimum withdrawal amount.

How to increase application revenue?

A great tip to increase your Google Opinion Rewards earnings is authorize app access to cell phone location. With this permission, the application makes available surveys related to the establishments visited by users. So, if you go to McDonald’s, for example, you can answer a satisfaction survey about the experience. Typically, these special lookups bring higher values. In addition, it is important to leave the cell phone’s GPS always active.

How to withdraw on Google Opinion Rewards? How to convert credits?

First, it is important to remember that Google Opinion Rewards payments (at least for Brazilian users) do not take place in real money. The values ​​that appear in the app are actually credits in the Play Store. In other words: users can use the amount to make purchases in the app store for mobile phones with the Android operating system.

Now that you know how Google Opinion Rewards credits work, we show you below how to transfer these values ​​to the Play Store – Check step by step.

When registering for Google Opinion Rewards, associate the platform with the Google payments profile (used for other virtual purchases);

In the app, tap the “Play Store” button;

Ready! The credits will be transferred, and from there, you can use them for purchases in the Play Store.

Heads up! To transfer the credits, it is important to verify that you are signed in to Google Pay (the Google payments profile) with the same credentials used in the rewards app.

Are Google Opinion Rewards worth it? Is platform reliable?

Among the most famous rewards apps on the internet, Google Opinion Rewards is the safest. After all, the platform has Google security verification. The app is worth it for those who want to secure some change in their free time and use them for purchases on the Play Store. You can use the credits to purchase coins in virtual games, subscriptions to paid apps and much more.

On the Play Store, Google Opinion Rewards reached a score of 3.8 (out of 5), considered low. However, this does not mean that the app breaks its promises to pay. In the comments, Brazilian users complain about the low amount of available surveys and the amount of payments. See some reports below and draw your own conclusions:

“With 24 surveys, I received R$ 8.37. The first was in January, and the second in August of that year. I highly recommend (despite the delay for the surveys to appear)! Those who go out a lot will certainly be able to receive more surveys. But it’s important to have the GPS on whenever you access the app.” – Gabrielly Moretti.

“Very good! My only criticism is that you can’t make a lot of money. After one year, if not used, the credits expire. If they removed the time limit and left it to the user’s will, it would be perfect, 5 stars indeed. Surveys are frequent and you can make good money.” – Mario Costa.

“Truly innovative app. He rewards you for your time and knowledge. Thanks to it, it is possible to gain access to books and applications without having to resort to criminality (Digital Piracy) to use them. However, the frequency of available surveys is very low, which makes it too time consuming to accumulate credits to obtain some products..” – Ramon Assis.

To access Google Opinion Rewards and start earning money on the platform, simply go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.android.apps.paidtasks (for Android) or https://apps.apple.com/us/app/google-opinion-rewards/id1227019728 (for iOS).

PiniOn – Meet another paid survey app

If you want to access a paid survey app that offers users real money, PiniOn is a great alternative. Aimed at the Brazilian public, the application adopts the same model as Google Opinion Rewards: users answer surveys, accumulate money, and eventually request withdrawals.

PiniOn’s surveys primarily involve consumption habits and pre-determined products. For each survey answered, users receive up to R$2. The minimum withdrawal amount is R$25. Payments are made via Pix or traditional bank transfer.

A differential of PiniOn is the fact that the application has face-to-face missionswhich bring larger payments (up to R$50) to users.

To check out more information about PiniOn, register on the platform and start earning money, just go to www.pinion.app.

Discover the Curious Cat app

The Curious Cat application is very successful among Brazilian users, mainly because it offers payments in dollars for paid surveys. To earn money, users must carefully and sincerely answer questionnaires on different topics. Most of the time, searches involve applications, websites and issues related to the world of technology.

There are also the classic surveys of products and consumption habits. A differential of Curious Cat is the fact that users do not need to accumulate many points to withdraw. The minimum transfer amount is 1 dollar (about R$5), equivalent to 100 points. Payments take place via PayPal.

Curious Cat users can also opt for a Euro transfer. But in this case, the minimum withdrawal amount is 1.19 euros (approximately R$ 6.15).

The Curious Cat is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pawoints.curiouscat (for Android) and https://apps.apple.com/us/app/curious-cat-paid-surveys/id1234966243 (for iOS).

Paid Survey Apps – Myiyo

Finally, the Myiyo app also offers payments in euro for Brazilian users. To make a profit, subscribers must only answer surveys in the app. If you want to start earning money without downloading the app, the income generation method is also available on the initiative’s website.

In other words, it is possible to earn money both on the cell phone and on the computer. With each survey answered, users earn small amounts, which must be accumulated until reaching 20 euros (about R$ 103).

From this minimum withdrawal amount, users must request transfers via PayPal. Typically, enrollees take a few weeks to reach the minimum payout rate.

Well known in Europe, Myiyo is a very secure platform. The site has partnerships with large companies on the continent, such as Esomar, BVM and Marketing Clube de Dusseldorf.

To download Myiyo (and check out more information about the platform) just access https://www.myiyo.com/en/.

