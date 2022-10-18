Learn how to hide online status on WhatsApp

By default, WhatsApp ends up snitching if you’re online. It is enough for someone to have your contact, and the app will show you the last time you opened the app and if you are connected at that moment.

The good news is that WhatsApp, since August, has gradually released a setting for both iOS and Android to hide that you are online.

Before teaching the step by step, it is worth remembering that it is important to have the latest updated version of WhatsApp. To do this, go to your phone’s app store (App Store or Google Play Store), search for WhatsApp and tap Update — if it’s just Open, it means you already have the latest version.

How to hide that you are online on WhatsApp

With WhatsApp open, go to the three-dot menu in the top right corner and choose Settings

Then choose Privacy

Tap Last Seen and Online

From there, there are two settings. The first is “Who can see my “last seen”. To hide, choose no one

The second setting is “Who can see when I’m online”. To hide, choose Even if “last seen”

Quit the group silently and forbidden prints

Since August, WhatsApp has also released two other important options for users: silently leaving a group and blocking screenshots in single-view content – the latter feature will be enabled by default.

About leaving a group silently, you should:

join the group

Click on his name at the top

Scroll the information page to the bottom

Tap “Leave Group

Confirm on “Exit”

If your app is up to date, “Only admins will be notified when you leave the group” will appear on the last exit confirmation screen.

If you don’t see this message, it means the feature is not yet available and you will be ratted out to everyone.