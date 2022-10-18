LG will launch 4K Smart Monitor to rival Samsung | Monitor

LG announced, on Tuesday (18), its new 4K smart monitor in the international market. With 32 inches and 4K resolution, the device is equipped with the webOS system, the same used in smart TVs of the brand and which allows you to install streaming apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, Twitch, among others. In addition, the model supports AirPlay 2, Apple’s protocol that allows you to pair an iOS device with a smart TV to stream photos, videos and audio.

The discovery of the new smart monito was made possible thanks to Amazon in the United States, which created a product sales page. Because of this, there are still not many details about the launch, except that it will cost US$ 499.99 (about R$ 2,640 at the current price). There is also no forecast of arrival in Brazil.

Called the 32SQ780S, LG’s smart monitor comes to compete with Samsung’s M8, which is also a 32-inch smart 4K monitor. The M8, however, is much more expensive, selling at $600 in the US. In Brazil, the Samsung model has a suggested price of R$ 4,649.

Another significant difference is in the LG monitor stand, which allows you to easily adjust height, tilt and even rotate the display to use vertically. The Ergo support — which is available on other monitors of the brand — adapts to any table, simply fixing it to the side by securing it with the vise.

It is also worth mentioning that the monitor has two HDMI inputs, three USB inputs, a USB-C input, Ethernet connection, in addition to a Magic Remote control. It even promises faithful reproduction of up to 90% of colors (within the DCI-P3 standard). On the other hand, its refresh rate is only 60 Hz, which may not be a good choice for those looking for a gaming monitor.

with information from 9to5Toys and Apple Insider

