Love and Thunder ~ Marvel Universe 616

Admin 7 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 4 Views

Months after the movie was released, we finally have the full costume of the demigod Hercules revealed in concept art thanks to Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development and Concept Artist Andy Park. Check out the image in its details with this post via Twitter:

“Hercules Hercules! Roy Kent’s concept design as the iconic Hercules from the minds of Jack Kirby and Stan Lee was so surreal! I can’t wait to see him clash in the MCU with… whoever he wants!” says the caption of the image posted by Andy Park.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns for director Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Kurt Russell, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel.

Gravedigger


Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

The Farofeiros, in the Megapix Session, and Sabadão Com The Rock are the highlights of the weekend

Disclosure Thursday’s attraction (20) is four feature films with doubles of protagonists who form a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved