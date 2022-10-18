Love and Thunder ~ Marvel Universe 616

Months after the movie was released, we finally have the full costume of the demigod Hercules revealed in concept art thanks to Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development and Concept Artist Andy Park. Check out the image in its details with this post via Twitter:

Hercules Hercules! Concept designing Roy Kent as the iconic Hercules from the minds of Jack Kirby & Stan Lee was so surreal! I can’t wait to see him properly clash into the MCU with…whomever he wants to! #Hercules #thorloveandthunder #characterdesign #brettgoldstein pic.twitter.com/vDhiyPaAJq — Andy Park (@andyparkart) October 10, 2022

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns for director Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Kurt Russell, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel.

