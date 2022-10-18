Manchester City Club of the Year? Casillas calls the award a ‘joke’, and Real Madrid strongly mocks

Manchester City won the Club of the Year award for the 2021/22 season at the Ballon d’Or, but the decision generated a lot of controversy

This Monday (17th), the Manchester City was crowned like “club of the year” for the 2021/22 season as part of the 2022 Ballon d’Or awards.

The announcement was made during a gala event in Paris, broadcast live by ESPN at the Star+.

The fact of citizens have been ahead of the Real Madridchampion of Champions Leaguehowever, was not well digested in Spain.

Shortly after the Manchester team was announced the winner of the honor, former goalkeeper Iker Casillas, one of the greatest idols in Merengue history, took to Twitter to demonstrate his annoyance.

“These awards are a joke…”, he wrote, before completing in an ironic way.

“Congratulations to Real Madrid for this 3rd place”, he posted, using a emoji ugly face.

Even Real himself clearly showed that he didn’t like City’s victory at the awards.

in your account at twitterthe Spanish club used the famous emoji of the “watching eyes” to express their indignation.

The post was approved by the fans. meringueswho posted several photos of Real eliminating City in the last Champions League.

It is worth mentioning that the Manchester team won the honor for being the team with the highest number of nominees for the Ballon d’Or.

In all, there were five men (João Cancel, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin de Bruyne) and one woman (Lucy Bronze).