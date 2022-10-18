Mano Menezes reveals that he regrets having commanded Palmeiras in 2019

O Coach Mano Menezes revealed that he regretted having accepted an invitation to lead Palmeiras in 2019. Currently at Internacional, the coach participated in the program “Bem, Amigos”, on SporTV, this Monday, and talked about his time at Verdão.

Special guest of this edition of the program, Mano spent less than three months at Palmeiras. Before arriving at the club, he was at Cruzeiro, who suffered relegation in the same year.

– I didn’t intend to work the rest of the year. I left (from Cruzeiro) I think it was in August or September 2019. I had no intention of working, but then Palmeiras fires Felipão and (Alexandre) Mattos calls me for the third time to work with him. The other two times, due to circumstances, I had said no. But how was I going to say no to one of the country’s top executives for the third time when I wasn’t working? – commented the coach.

Mano also valued Palmeiras, one of the biggest clubs in the country and, at the time, Brazilian champions. However, the team did not win titles in the season and the internal pressure on football director Alexandre Mattos was very great.

– And the importance of the club. So you see that even if you don’t want to go, you go. I went. I shouldn’t have gone, because if there’s no support… And then there was no support for Mattos, he already had his problems inside Palmeiras. If the management hires a coach with the name and career that I have and can’t provide support because organized fans A, B or C don’t want to, you shouldn’t have gone – said Mano Menezes.

The coach was hired by Palmeiras in September and fired in December. There were 20 games under the command of Verdão, with 11 victories, five draws and four defeats. In all, Mano got 63% of the points played during the period with Verdão.