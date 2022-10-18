Mano reveals regret for having accepted an invitation to coach Palmeiras: “I shouldn’t” | palm trees

Special guest of the program “Bem, Amigos!” Last Monday, coach Mano Menezes revealed that he regretted having accepted the invitation to command Palmeiras in 2019.

“I didn’t intend to work the rest of the year. I left (from Cruzeiro) I think it was in August or September 2019. I had no intention of working, but then Palmeiras fires Felipão and (Alexandre) Mattos calls me for the third time to work with him. The other two times, due to circumstances, I had said no. But how was I going to say, to one of the country’s top executives, not for the third time, not working?

– And the importance of the club. So you see that even if you don’t want to go, you go. I went. I shouldn’t have gone, because if there’s no support… And then there was no support for Mattos, he already had his problems inside Palmeiras. If the management hires a coach with the name and career that I have and can’t provide support because organized fans A, B or C don’t want to, you shouldn’t have gone – said Mano Menezes.

Mano’s time at Palmeiras lasted less than three months. Hired in September, the coach was fired in December, shortly after a defeat by Flamengo, who ended up being Brazilian champions that year.

In 20 games for Palmeiras, Mano Menezes had 11 wins, five draws and four defeats. The use in the period was 63% of the points played.

Palmeiras hired Vanderlei Luxembrugo to lead the team in the 2020 season. The coach was state champion, but was fired in September, when Verdão’s management agreed with the Portuguese Abel Ferreira.