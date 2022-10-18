Mano vibrates with Inter’s “champion index” in the return and celebrates continuity for 2023 | International

Mano Menezes, Inter’s coach, was the guest of Galvão Bueno in this Monday’s Bem Amigos. Among so many issues, the 60-year-old coach praised the “champion index” achieved by the team in the return and was thrilled with the continuity of the Colorado project for the next season.

Leader of the second round and undefeated for 11 games, the gaucho club is eight points behind leader Palmeiras. Cautious, Mano values ​​the almost 80% success rate in the second half of the competition and recognizes that it will be difficult to reduce the difference until the 38th round, when he receives Abel Ferreira’s team in Beira-Rio.

– We are having a very good second round, with almost 80% success rate. It’s a champion index. If we don’t get the title, it won’t be our demerit. It will be on the merits of Palmeiras – he summarized.

The coach stressed the importance of continuing the project for the next year. With a renewed contract, Mano sees the team better prepared for the challenges of 2023 and stressed that the constant changes in coach have harmed the gaucho club in recent seasons.

– It is the first year that Inter will start with the same coach. I have already renewed for next year. It’s the first time it’s happened in five years. See how harmful it is for you to start from scratch, to bring someone in to restart a job. It’s like going in circles. It’s very difficult like that because you don’t evolve – he explained.

– I know the fan’s thirst to see the champion team, but sometimes you have to wait a little. If we didn’t achieve anything this year, the fans would see a better team prepared for next year. It’s the natural way of things, he concluded.

Mano returns to Porto Alegre this Tuesday to lead the first training session of the week. Inter returns to the field on Sunday, at 6 pm, against Coritiba, at Couto Pereira.

38 games

19 wins

15 draws

4 losses

63% utilization

60 goals scored

30 goals conceded

1 of 1 Mano Menezes, Inter coach, participated in this Monday’s Bem, Amigos — Photo: Reproduction Mano Menezes, Inter coach, participated in this Monday’s Bem, Amigos — Photo: Reproduction

