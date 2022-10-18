Matt Reeves plans expansion of the Batman universe, with productions focused on Gotham’s villains

(Image: Warner)

the Gotham of Matt Reeves should get bigger in the coming years. The filmmaker has been planning to expand the universe of “Batman” together with DC, with new movies and series focused on the Batman rogues gallery. The information is from THR.

The new productions will explore Batman’s vast roster of villains, considered one of the most consistent and challenging in pop culture. O Colin Farrell’s Penguinwho previously appeared in “Batman,” already has a series in development, ready to shoot in early 2023 under director Craig Zobel, from “sea ​​of ​​easttown” (via THR). Reeves has been teaming up with other filmmakers and writers to develop films about the other characters in the comics, including the more obscure ones like Scarecrow, Clayface and Professor Pyg.

In addition to these, the sequel to the last “Batman” is also in development after its release. confirmation In August. The film took in $770 million at the global box office, in a market just out of the pandemic. Matt Reeves is working on a script for the sequel, and while there’s still no confirmation, the return of Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman and possibly the villains Riddler (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell) are also implied. and Joker (Barry Keoghan).

There is still no premiere date for the new projects in the “Batman” universe directed by Matt Reeves.

