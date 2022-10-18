medical series worth watching

On October 18th, Doctor’s Day is celebrated in Brazil, the same date on which the Catholic Church celebrates Saint Luke’s Day, the patron saint of doctors. To celebrate the special date, we list some of the best medical series available on streams:

“Grey’s Anatomy”

You can’t talk about medical series without starting with Grey’s. The 18 seasons of the series are available in the Star+ catalog and the plot follows Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) and the team of doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital as they face daily life-or-death decisions.

“Private Practice”

Did you know that “Grey’s Anatomy” already had a spin-off? The six-season series is available on Star+ and follows doctor Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) after separating from Derek, leaving her job in Seattle to try life in Los Angeles.

“Under pressure”

Based on the book “Under Pressure: The War Routine of a Brazilian Doctor”, by Marcio Maranhão, the Brazilian series has five seasons, which are available on Globoplay. With Marjorie Estiano and Júlio Andrade in the main roles, the episodes follow the dramas and dilemmas of the emergency team of a public hospital in Rio de Janeiro and the unlikely relationship between two doctors, who go beyond limits to keep their patients alive in a hospital. where everything is missing.

“Dopesick”

A highlight of the 2022 Emmy, the Star+ miniseries features Danny Strong as executive producer and is starred and produced by Michael Keaton. The story is inspired by the New York Times bestselling book by author Beth Macy and depicts America’s struggle with opioid addiction.

“The Good Doctor: The Good Doctor”

With Freddie Highmore in the lead role, the story is already in its sixth season and can be watched on Globoplay. The plot follows a young doctor with autism working at a famous hospital. In addition to the challenges of the profession, Shaun Murphy needs to prove his ability to his colleagues and superiors.

“The Resident”

With five seasons available on Star+, the drama revolves around the doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital as they face personal and professional challenges. Episodes show the team fighting for the health of their patients and against a corrupt healthcare system.

“New Amsterdam Hospital: Every Life Matters”

Starring Ryan Eggold, the Globoplay series follows Dr. Max Goodwin. The protagonist is the brilliant, charming and also the new medical director of the oldest public hospital in the United States and is determined to tear down the bureaucracy to provide exceptional care.