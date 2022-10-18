Microsoft introduces app to compete with Canva

One thing is certain: Canva has revolutionized the production of design pieces for the internet through the use of basic templates. But it looks like the creators of this program will have to deal with more competition, particularly with Microsoft’s designer app. It will serve as an alternative to Canva and should be coming here soon.

Using artificial intelligence to produce design

If the use of ready-made templates made life easier for many people who chose Canva, then artificial intelligence intends to make the creation process even faster. That’s what Liat Ben-Zur, vice president of Modern Life, Search and Devices at Microsoft, assured. According to him, the Designer will have the AI ​​tool DALL-E.

In this way, it will be possible to make the creation of cards for Instagram, Facebook and advertising in general more dynamic and faster. That’s because it won’t even be necessary to spend much of the person’s time looking for the right template that fits the creator’s expectations, as is commonly done with Canva.

Instead, the simple provision of the information necessary for the art will delimit possible models for the creator to choose, that is, the software itself will present a format in which all the data are in the best available places and will make a configuration much faster and effective.

When will the app be available?

For now, we still don’t have any information about when it will hit the market, especially in Brazil. What we can point out is that, according to Microsoft’s announcement, it won’t be long before we have Designer on our phones with the same likely reach and popularity that Canva has achieved.

Until then, Microsoft guaranteed that it will continue with all tests to improve this tool. In part, the necessary information regarding possible adjustments will come from the evaluation of users who applied to download a trial version and evaluate the application’s functionality. In the meantime, we are waiting for more news.