Miranda stops for three weeks, and SP maintains plan to renew with him

Imaging exams scheduled for tomorrow will determine the severity of Miranda’s injury. Clinical evaluation and the experience of the tricolor medical department indicate that he will stop for three weeks. The veteran defender’s injury does not shake the plan of the São Paulo board, which wants to renew the contract, which ends in December, for another season.

In Sunday’s classic (16), 0-0 against Palmeiras, Miranda first suffered a cut on his head, in a clash with Gustavo Scarpa. Minutes later he fell to the lawn and asked for a replacement. It looked like it was due to the blow, but the problem was in the knee, in the medial collateral ligament – for those who like medical precision. With this picture, he should only return in the last two rounds of the Brasileirão.

Miranda had already been playing at the limit, with Achilles tendon problems. His sacrifice was to help the group that has few options in the defense, especially since Arboleda’s injury. Even with the arrival of Ferraresi, Miranda remained in Rogério Ceni’s team.

São Paulo is waiting for the end of the Brasileirão to resume negotiations with athletes and businessmen, as Mercado da Bola recently confirmed. The club’s desire is to count on the defender who will turn 39 in 2023.