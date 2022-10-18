Modern humans and Neanderthals lived together for 3,000 years

Modern humans may have coexisted with Neanderthals over a period of nearly 3,000 years, according to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports. The scientists focused their studies on France and northern Spain, where the latest homo neanderthalensis would have lived. The research can help to better understand the coexistence between the two species in this region of Europe.

The researchers analyzed a dataset of 56 artifacts made by Neanderthals and modern humans (28 for each group) from 17 archaeological sites. Then they looked at the oldest and most recent dates when humans and Neanderthals would have been present at each of these locations.

Based on this modelling, the authors estimate that modern humans arrived there between 42,200 and 42,600 years ago, while Neanderthals disappeared between 39,800 and 39,700 years ago. The researchers also examined ten Neanderthal fossils from France and Belgium and concluded that the species likely became extinct in the region between 40,800 and 40,400 years ago. This suggests that modern humans may have coexisted with their “relatives” over a period of between 1,400 and 2,800 years in Western Europe.

This isn’t the first time researchers have suggested that modern humans and Neanderthals co-existed in Europe during this time. However, according to Igor Djokovic, lead author of the study, the new findings are able to define more clearly the dates and places where the coexistence would have taken place. That period would have been enough for generations of humans and Neanderthals to meet, mate and share knowledge with each other.