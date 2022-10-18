Mortal Kombat Onslaught the new game in the franchise for Android and iOS

While many are looking forward to the announcement of the next game in the Mortal Kombat franchise, NetherRealm Studios remains a mystery about the project, but while the announcement does not happen, the studio this week revealed a new mobile game in the franchise. Mortal Kombat: Onslaught will be released for iOS and Android devices in 2023.

Mortal KombatOnslaught will present “the first mobile-only cinematic story experience for the franchise, where players must build a team of fighters from a vast roster of characters – and unleash them in massive real-time group battles to stop let a dark and dangerous threat spread and wreak havoc across all realms.” Described as a “collection RPG”, the goal is really to collect and improve Mortal Kombat fighters. With the release, the developers intend to celebrate the 30 years of the series and believe that players will love to enjoy this new story and collect widely known characters. With Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, we’ve reimagined Mortal Kombat into a team-based strategic collection RPG with fast-paced melee combat that new and existing fans alike can enjoy.

It is worth remembering that many fans are asking for more games of different genres with Mortal Kombat characters, such as a sequel or remake of the acclaimed Shaloin Monks. So, what do you think of this news?

Source link