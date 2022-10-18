mother addicted to heroin and contact with drugs in adolescence

Cara Delevigne made headlines on every gossip website when she was photographed in a deplorable state. The model, who came from a very wealthy family, has had problems with her mental health and drug problems since she was a teenager, and Cara has spoken openly about it in interviews.

The actress was recently photographed and recorded acting in an altered manner. Cara Delevingne was outside an airport in the city of Los Angeles, she was totally disheveled, barefoot, only in socks and with black pants and a loose shirt.

She spoke in an altered manner on the phone and smoked a cigarette.

Cara Delevingne’s mother was a heroin addict

Cara Delevingne started her career in the fashion world at the age of 10. At that time, she participated in an editorial that is equivalent to Vogue Magazine in Brazil. Her transition to the catwalks as a model took place in 2011. At that time, the actress was already 18 years old. Cara claimed in an interview that she used hard drugs early in her career.

The model said that at the time she was very focused on her work, so she didn’t sink into drugs. She even said that when she was a child. her mother, socialite Pandora Delevingne, was struggling with heroin addiction.

Cara Delevingne’s Family Plans Intervention

After the paparazzi released the images of Cara Delevingne, the model’s family and friends were very concerned, as were her fans. The tycoons, Cara’s relatives, intend to intervene against the model, so that she undergoes rehabilitation and therapy and can recover from the problem that has been worsening.

