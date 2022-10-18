‘Murder Mystery 2’ on Netflix: What we know so far

After the incredible success of murder mystery, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Netflix has ordered a sequel to the Adam Sandler comedy. Filming ended in early 2022 and has since been in post-production. There’s no word on a release date yet, however, we now expect to see Murder Mystery on Netflix sometime in 2023.

murder mystery 2 is an upcoming Netflix original comedy film and the sequel to Netflix’s incredibly successful 2019 comedy, murder mystery. Jeremy Garelick replaces Kyle Newacheck as director of the project, but James Vanderbilt returned to write the sequel.

murder mystery is one of Netflix’s most successful Originals, thanks to amassing an audience of over 83 million households. if murder mystery 2 were to replicate even half the success of its predecessor, we suspect Netflix would be incredibly happy.

What is the production status of Murder Mystery 2?

Official production status: post production (last update: 10/18/2022)

filming for murder mystery 2 took place in the first few months of 2022. Principal photography began on January 28, 2022 and lasted for three months before ending on April 26, 2022.

The locations we know were used for filming are Hawaii and Paris, France.

As with the first film, production will be handled by Adam Sandler’s own production company, Happy Madison Productions.

what is the plot of murder mystery 2?

At the time of writing, no plot details have been revealed to murder mystery 2. We hope to learn a brief plot synopsis once filming begins in January 2022.

Who are the cast members of murder mystery 2?

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have been confirmed to return to reprise their roles of Nick and Audrey Spitz.

If you include Uncut Gems, which is a Netflix original outside of the US, Sandler will have starred in ten original movies for Netflix.

joining the list of murder mystery 2 are;

John Kani as Colonel Ulenga

Adeel Akhtar as The Maharaja

Strong brand

Melanie Laurent

Jodie Turner-Smith

Kuhoo Verma

Henry Maple

Tony Goldwyn

Zurin Villanueva

Annie Mumolo

MCU fans will be familiar with John Kani thanks to his brief stint in the franchise as Rei T’Chaka, T’Challa’s father.

Adeel Akhtar was last seen on Netflix in Enola Holmes as Detective Lestrade, and will reprise his role in Enola Holmes 2. Akhtar was hilarious in the British comedy four lionsand a fan favorite on the British cult show Utopia.

The remaining cast members have yet to have their roles revealed, however, we expect Mark Strong, Melania Laurent and Jodie Turner-Smith to deliver great and hilarious performances.

When can we expect to see murder mystery 2 on Netflix?

Since there’s been no news from Netflix, we don’t expect to see Murder Mystery 2 on the streaming service before the end of 2022.

Now, we expect the sequel to hit Netflix in early 2023.

Are you looking forward to the release of murder mystery 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!