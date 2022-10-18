Mysterious white-haired sea monster scares US beachgoers

Animal is the size of a truck and appeared in Oregon; experts believe it is the carcass of a whale that has been dead for months

A sea monster scares the beachgoers Oregonus United States. The animal, which is the size of a truck, appeared on Wednesday, the 13th, and was found by Adoni Tegner. The man was walking along the beach in a car when he tripped over the animal. In an interview with Koin News, he said the animal smelled like a decomposing mammal – which made him sure it was an animal -, had white hair and was the size of a pickup truck. Tegner could not immediately identify what it was. “It didn’t look like anything I’ve ever seen. It looked more stringy and almost looked like it had been a big squid or something,” he reported. He called his girlfriend, Merica Lynn, to have her see what he had found and help him identify it, but was also unsuccessful. “We’ve seen whales appear before, and some that have been stranded on the beach for a few weeks, and never had hair like this,” the woman said. The animal had large white tentacles that intrigued Tegner and had ribs. To Rice, stranding program manager at Oregon State University’s Hatfield Marine Science Center, the monster appears to be the carcass of a whale. “What appears to be hair is the decaying remains of other body tissues: muscle, nerves, tendons, etc. “I would estimate that he has been dead for several months,” she said in an interview with KOIN. On a mission to try to unravel the mystery, Lynn made a Facebook post and received some guesses as to what it is. One of them refers to a “Globster”, a marine animal that appeared in the Philippine province of Oriental Mindoro in 2018.