NBA 2022/23: Know everything about the season | nba

When the ball goes up to the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at 8:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, more than 210 countries and territories will be linked in the opening of the 2022-2023 NBA season, one of the biggest sports competitions on the planet. Thirty years on from the Dream Team, the political, economic and cultural impact around the world goes far beyond points, rebounds and on-court assists.

The Dream Team introduced the NBA to a wider international audience at the 1992 Olympics. At that time, 21 players born outside the United States were playing in the league. This time, there will be around 120 athletes representing almost 40 countries and taking the message of coexistence in diversity, cooperation and competition within the rules to the five continents.

The number 6 will be stamped on the uniforms and courts of the 30 teams, a tribute to the shirt of Bill Russell, who died last July at the age of 88. In addition to the 11 NBA titles on his resume, the player, coach, player-coach and executive was an icon of the civil rights struggle in the United States in the 1960s. Black, he fought to the end for equal rights.

He lived long enough to witness a basketball revolution led by the Golden State Warriors, four-time champions in the last eight years. That includes redeeming the dynasty in the final final against the Boston Celtics. Tonight, Stephen Curry and company receive the rings and title banner, and face off against LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers. The King of Basketball starts his 20th season in the NBA in search of more records – and, who knows, to prove that Michael Jordan is not the final answer. As it looked like 30 years ago.

Six of the top 20 NBA players, in the ge’s opinion, will be on the court in both games on Tuesday.

Six franchises have reached the NBA Finals in the past three years. Four of them missed the playoffs the previous season, including the defending champions Golden State Warriors.

The Eastern Conference has had five different champions in the last five years. In the most recent regular season, the top four teams finished two wins apart.

Four stars return after missing last season entirely: Kawhi Leonard, Ben Simmons, Zion Williamson and Jamal Murray. Damian Lillard only appeared in 29 games.

Gregg Popovich begins his 27th straight season as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs. He raises his own all-time league record.

The Golden State Warriors kept the entire starting lineup plus the sixth man (Jordan Poole) to attempt a fifth title in nine years, but they experienced a serious preseason incident: Draymond Green’s punch to Poole during practice.

Seven teams start the season with their rosters under reconstruction: Thunder, Rockets, Spurs, Jazz, Magic, Pistons and Pacers. All of them are aiming for the first pick in the 2023 draft, more than likely the position of French diamond Victor Wembanyama.

Brazil will have only one representative on the court this season. It’s point guard Raulzinho, who signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. It is the lowest number of Brazilians in the NBA in 20 years.

October 18 – Regular season opens

January 24-28 – Rivalry Week

February 9 – Deadline for player exchanges

February 17-19 – All-Star Game Weekend

April 9 – Last day of the regular season

April 11-14 – Repechage Tournament (Play-in)

April 15 – Playoffs start

June 1 – Game 1 of the NBA Finals

June 18 – Game 7 of the NBA Finals (if needed)

June 22 – Draft 2023

Highlights wearing new shirts

Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Dejounte Murray (Atlanta Hawks)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Jerami Grant (Portland Trail Blazers)

Malcolm Brogdon (Boston Celtics)

Colin Sexton (Utah Jazz)

Christian Wood (Dallas Mavericks)

New technicians in charge

Darvin Ham (Los Angeles Lakers)

Joe Mazzulla (Boston Celtics)

Mike Brown (Sacramento Kings)

LeBron James can surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the highest scorer in total numbers in regular season history. He needs 1,326 points to surpass the 1980s Lakers idol’s 38,387. If he maintains his career average of 27.1 points per game, he’ll need 49 duels to break the record.

Nikola Jokic could become the fourth player in NBA history to win three consecutive MVP awards. The feat was only achieved by Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Larry Bird.

Golden State Warriors

Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Clippers

Boston Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks

Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets

Memphis Grizzlies

Denver Nuggets

Miami Heat

Cleveland Cavaliers

Probable playoff spot

Minnesota Timberwolves

Dallas Mavericks

Atlanta Hawks

Chicago Bulls

Looking for vacancies in Play-in

New York Knicks

Toronto Raptors

Washington Wizards

Charlotte Hornets

Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans

Sacramento Kings